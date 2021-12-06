Fleece to Fashion awards sets new date

Wool fashion will be showcased at the Fleece to Fashion awards in May.

NEW dates have been set for the Fleece to Fashion awards, after COVID restrictions caused the cancellation of the event two years in a row.

The awards will see wool fashion highlighted in gala events held in NSW's New England region in May.

The daytime parade will be held on Friday, May 6, while Saturday, May 7, will be the big night with a full parade and announcement of winners held at the iconic Deeargee Woolshed near Uralla.



Traditionally held in spring, the date change will mean the region's autumn foliage will provide a colourful backdrop for the event, expected to attract guests, sponsors, entrants, and members of the wider agricultural and wool fashion community to the region.

