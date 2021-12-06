AWI graduate program welcomes new participants

Two graduates have picked up roles in the Australian Wool Innovation Graduate Training Program for 2022.



Chris Watt and Tom Hersee, both from NSW, will both undertake the intensive 18-month program.

AWI acting CEO John Roberts says the program provides a thorough understanding of the wool supply chain from fibre to fashion.



"The program began in 2018 and we have had six outstanding new graduates through the program in that time," he said.



"The AWI Graduate Training Program is based primarily at the AWI office in Sydney, where the graduates gain exposure to many areas of the AWI business from on-farm and off-farm R&D through to marketing.



"The graduates are also given the opportunity to gain a global exposure to the wool supply chain through international rotations."



Aimed at graduates from a broad cross section of disciplines who have a connection with the Australian wool industry, the program provides participants with professional training and development opportunities to further enhance their career.



Hailing from Central West NSW, Mr Watt grew up on a mixed enterprise farm.



Currently residing in Canberra, Chris will graduate this year from the Australian National University with a double degree in Commerce and Science, majoring in Marketing and Psychology.



Mr Watt said is looking forward to gaining even more essential experience to complement his university learning and home-grown knowledge to thrive within the industry.



"Having spent a lot of my childhood and teenage years helping out around the farm, I've always had a connection to the agricultural industry," he said.



"The majority of this time was spent doing sheep work, which has fostered a strong interest and connection to the wool industry.



"I am super excited to continue developing this connection and learning more at AWI".



Originally from Bowning, NSW, Mr Hersee's family have been producing wool for three generations throughout Southern NSW.



He recently graduated from Marcus Oldham College in Victoria, with a Bachelor of Agribusiness.



Before setting his sights on furthering his knowledge and expertise within the wool industry he has already worked as a qualified carpenter, a farmhand and a project manager.



Mr Hersee said he is interested in Merino and livestock production and management and how they can further drive the success and promote the benefits of the Australian wool industry.



"The best thing about wool fibre is the history and the opportunities it provides as a sustainable fibre that is biodegradable, renewable, natural and unique," he said.

