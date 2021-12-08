EYCI keeps climbing

EYCI keeps climbing, fueled by rain

Beef
Aa

EYCI at yet another record of 1135c

Aa

THE RUN into Christmas is showing no signs of any easing in young cattle prices as even tighter supply coincides with plentiful feed to put a rocket under demand.

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator this week jumped a phenomenal 23 cents a kilogram carcase weight to sit today at yet another new record of 1135c.

ALSO IN BEEF:

It's now 344c above the year-ago level, having risen 74c in the past four weeks as rain fell across much of the country's cattle growing area.

Feedlots are now taking a massive 60 per cent of the EYCI-eligible offering but restockers continue to pay premiums of close to 150c.

For all the big news in beef, sign up below to receive our Red Meat newsletter.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.