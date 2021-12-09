Barnaby Joyce tests positive to COVID-19

Barnaby Joyce tests positive to COVID-19

Coronavirus
Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for COVID-19 while in the US.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for COVID-19 while in the US.

Aa

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for COVID-19.

Aa

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Joyce tested positive while on a trip in Washington DC.

In a statement, Mr Joyce said he will remain in isolation until further advice is received.

All other members of the delegation travelling with Mr Joyce have tested negative.

Australian Associated Press

READ MORE:

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.