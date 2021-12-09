Barnaby Joyce tests positive to COVID-19

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for COVID-19.
Mr Joyce tested positive while on a trip in Washington DC.
In a statement, Mr Joyce said he will remain in isolation until further advice is received.
All other members of the delegation travelling with Mr Joyce have tested negative.
Australian Associated Press
