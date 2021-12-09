Man dies in Central Queensland quad bike incident

Police have confirmed a 38-year-old man has died following a quad bike incident in Central Queensland on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to a private property at Barmaryee, near Yeppoon, just after 6pm, after reports of man involved in a quad bike incident.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 38-year-old man was assessed by paramedics for critical injuries but tragically succumbed to his injuries.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
A 14-year-old boy was tragically killed in an ATV rollover at Bungundarra, 17km north-east of Yeppoon back in August this year.
There have been more than 280 quad bike fatalities in Australia since 2001.
Quad bike and side-by-side accidents claimed a total 24 lives on Australian farms in 2020, including nine deaths in Queensland.
A report released by Agrifutures Australia from figures collated from AgHealth Australia's national farm injury coronial database revealed 58 on-farm deaths were recorded in 2020, the same number as 2019.
Eight of the deaths were children under 15 including two on quad bikes and one on a side-by-side.
Fast facts:
- Research has shown a year-on-year increase in quad bike deaths from 11 to 14
- As the popularity of side-by-side vehicles increase, so has the deaths, rising from 5 to 7, making it one of the top three agents of death within the agricultural sector
- 70 per cent of all reported injuries were via quads, tractors, horses or cattle with 60pc of injuries occurring in Queensland
- 60-74-year-old males were the most prevalent age group of fatality (20).
