Man dies in Central Queensland quad bike incident

Police have confirmed a 38-year-old man has died following a quad bike incident in Central Queensland on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to a private property at Barmaryee, near Yeppoon, just after 6pm, after reports of man involved in a quad bike incident.



A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 38-year-old man was assessed by paramedics for critical injuries but tragically succumbed to his injuries.



A report is being prepared for the coroner.



A 14-year-old boy was tragically killed in an ATV rollover at Bungundarra, 17km north-east of Yeppoon back in August this year.



Related Reading:

There have been more than 280 quad bike fatalities in Australia since 2001.



Quad bike and side-by-side accidents claimed a total 24 lives on Australian farms in 2020, including nine deaths in Queensland.

A report released by Agrifutures Australia from figures collated from AgHealth Australia's national farm injury coronial database revealed 58 on-farm deaths were recorded in 2020, the same number as 2019.

Eight of the deaths were children under 15 including two on quad bikes and one on a side-by-side.

Fast facts:

Research has shown a year-on-year increase in quad bike deaths from 11 to 14

As the popularity of side-by-side vehicles increase, so has the deaths, rising from 5 to 7, making it one of the top three agents of death within the agricultural sector

70 per cent of all reported injuries were via quads, tractors, horses or cattle with 60pc of injuries occurring in Queensland

60-74-year-old males were the most prevalent age group of fatality (20).

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to our newsletter below.