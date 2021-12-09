SA abattoir gains approval for reopening

THE Fleurieu Community Co-operative abattoir is formally preparing for the re-opening of the Strathalbyn processing facility after receiving regulatory approval.

The abattoir closed in December last year when former operators Strath Pastoral ceased trading.

The facility received a lifeline when it was bought by a local farmer.



Adelaide company PKF Accelerate then undertook a business case, which found there was strong desire to re-open the abattoir under a community co-operative model, allowing buy in from local farmers, butchers, retailers and wholesalers.

When initially announcing the system, PKF Accelerate managing director Grant Baker said they had realised the community needed to be invested in order for the project to be sustainable.

"Rather than just getting an abattoir up and running it was important to look at other issues that we see everywhere with farmers on the Fleurieu - things like access to private kill and paddock to plate which we think is going to be the single most important issue we're going to see over the next 12 months.

"Creating a co-operative will link the supply and demand sides of the meat industry and serve farmers, restaurants, butchers, retailers, wholesalers and even private consumers."

The site will include a full abattoir management system that links in haulage, boning room services, with a full path from farmer to food service or wholesaler managed within the one process.

The upgrade of the facility and establishment of a trading model is expected to cost in excess of $1.2 million and the FCC have begun accepting applications for co-op memberships.

The minimum buy-in fee has decreased from initial estimates, with an application fee of $100 and the purchase of 100 shares at $1 a share the starting point for membership.

