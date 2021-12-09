Farmers give Fonterra restructure plan green light

Giant New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra's farmer shareholders have given its proposed capital restructure the green light.



The changes include placing a cap on the listed Fonterra Shareholders' Fund, which is open to investors in Australia, including non-farmer shareholders.

The proposal would see its NZ farmer suppliers required to hold a reduced minimum of one share for every three kilograms of milk solids they produce and allows for additional farmer classes, including sharemilkers, to hold shares in the co-op.

Fonterra says it will now work with the New Zealand government to get its backing for the proposal, which will require changes to the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act (DIRA), under which Fonterra was formed.

Fonterra shareholders delivered a massive vote of confidence in the proposed changes with 85.16 per cent of total farmer votes in support of the proposal.

Chairman Peter McBride said the board and management were united in the belief that the flexible shareholding structure was the best course of action for the co-operative.

"Today our farmers have agreed," he said.



"Changing our capital structure is the most important decision we as farmers have made in almost a decade."



But Fonterra will have to negotiate with the government to get the changes through.

In a letter to the company last month, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said "it would be difficult for the government to support an amendment to DIRA to facilitate the proposals".

"The current proposals envisage a legislative change to remove key mechanisms that risk weakening performance incentives on Fonterra," he said.

"Without alternative measures, I am not yet assured that these proposals would deliver the best long-term outcomes for farmers or the dairy sector as a whole."

Mr McBride said he believed Fonterra and the government were "philosophically aligned".

"The strong mandate we received today will support our conversations with the government as we continue to work together to find a mutually acceptable outcome," he said.

The new shareholding structure will come into effect once the board is satisfied that any steps necessary for implementation have been (or will be) completed.



The co-operative is aiming to implement the changes as soon as possible from the beginning of next season.

