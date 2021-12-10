Ennisclare, Columba sold before auction | Video

LARGE scale Southern Downs aggregation Ennisclare and Columba has sold prior to its scheduled auction on December 10.



Described as an attractive grazing enterprise suited to cattle, sheep and goats, the aggregation covers 9190 hectares (22,710 acres).



The two properties were to be offered individually at auction in Toowoomba on Friday. However, they were sold prior as a whole for an as yet undisclosed price.



Two other rural properties - Blue Hills, east of Warwick, and El-Rita in the Linthorpe Valley - will still be offered at today's Ray White Rural auction starting at 11am at Picnic Point.

Ennisclare and Columba is located 50 minutes west of Warwick, and about 11km north of Gore.

The well developed properties feature a 44km exclusion fenced boundary. All of the allowable area has been pulled, with about 40pc raked.



Ennisclare covers 4012ha (9913 acres) of open undulating grazing country running up to soft traprock and timbered areas.

The property is covered in an abundance of native pastures and herbages and has areas of scattered timber and timber belts consisting of ironbark, yellow box and other natives.

Water on Ennisclare is supplied from Columba and Bodumba creeks, with permanent and semi-permanent water holes. There is also a bore and 16 dams.

Southern Downs aggregation Ennisclare and Columba cover 9190 hectares.

Ennisclare has a four bedroom homestead, workers cottage, four stand shearing shed, portable sheep yards, four bay car garage, two bay car garage with workshop/storage shed.

Columba covers 5182ha (12,805 acres), which is also similar open undulating grazing country running up to soft trap rock and timbered areas.

Water is supplied from Bodumba Creek, with permanent and semi-permanent water holes, a bore and 34 dams.

The historic Columba homestead features polished timber floors throughout, and a spacious deck area overlooking established gardens.

There is also a two bedroom manager's cottage, eight stand shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards, machinery shed/workshop, three silos, and numerous out-buildings.



James Croft and Angus Corke from Ray White Rural handled the marketing of Ennisclare and Columba.

