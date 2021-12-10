THE 173 hectare (428 acre) Southern Downs property Blue Hills has sold at auction for $2.42 million.



The auction had five registered bidders, with the property selling above expectations.

Located in the Wildash district 10 minutes east of Warwick and 20 minutes from Killarney, Blue Hills offers open productive, fertile creek flats rising to elevated grazing country.



The property in two titles is covered in an abundance of Rhodes grass, urochloa, couch, a mix of clovers and medics, native pastures and herbages. There is 40ha of cultivation, with the potential for more.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Blue Hills.

The property also has a 45 megalitre licence from the Lord John Swamp alluvium and a 15ML water licence from Oakey Creek. There are also permanent and semi-permanent waterholes, a seasonal weir, and nine troughs.



Blue Hills features a renovated four bedroom Federation/Hamptons style homestead with established gardens, olive trees and a feature rock wall.



The open plan homestead has north to east views off an elevated deck, and a east facing verandah looking towards the Great Dividing Range. There is also an inground pool and tennis court.

Other infrastructure includes a two car garage, sheds and a 15kVA solar system.

Blue Hills also has 100 head capacity steel cattle yards, a horse/drafting arena with a sand based cut-out yard, and a fenced dog run.

There are 16 paddocks with holding paddocks and laneways.



The marketing of Blue Hills was handled by James Croft and Angus Corke from Ray White Rural.



MORE READING: 'Hurreldean hits record $20.15 million'.

MORE READING: 'Dulacca: Kooringa cattle and crops'.

MORE READING: 'Crooble's Strathdarr auction shifted to February'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Blue Hills sold at auction | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.