Media man at helm of Beef Australia

Simon Irwin

Beef Australia has named former Newscorp general manager Simon Irwin the new chief executive officer to head the team as preparations and planning begin for the 2024 event.

Mr Irwin has diverse commercial business experience, having worked for over three decades in leading roles across media operations and management.



Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm said the board engaged a specialist recruiter to conduct a thorough and far-reaching recruitment program attracting over 180 applicants from across Australia.

"We were delighted with the extremely high calibre of applicants for this role," he said.



"We are confident we have secured the best candidate for the role and are excited by what Simon brings to the organisation through his vast experience in the commercial sector."

Most recently Mr Irwin was regional manager with NewsCorp Australia, responsible for leading teams throughout Queensland transitioning print into a digital focus.

The new role will see Mr Irwin getting back to his beef industry roots, having first started his career as a stock and station agent and auctioneer in the 1980s.

"As I proud Rockhampton resident for almost 20 years I can think of no better vocation than to promote Beef Australia to a local, national, and global audience. My focus will be to ensure that, through growth and innovation, this event continues to lead the world and help to secure beef producers a bright and sustainable future," Mr Irwin said.

The first Beef Exposition was conducted in 1988 as part of the Bicentennial project, and due to the success of the inaugural event, it is now conducted triennially.



Beef 2021 attracted in excess of 115,000 visitors through the gates despite the challenges faced with delivering an event under COVID guidelines.

Beef 2024 will be held in Rockhampton from Sunday May 5 to Saturday May 11, 2024.

