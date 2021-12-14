Cocklebinda remains on the market | Video

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on Greg and Linda Ohl's 8098 hectare (20,012 acre) Baralaba property Cocklebinda, which was passed in at auction for $7 million on Tuesday.



Capable of running 1000 breeders, the property is in two portions: 6884ha (17,012 acres) of freehold and 1214ha (3000 acres) of forestry lease.



There is 3000ha of pulled country, which was originally timbered with brigalow, belah and box. Selected areas of regrowth have been controlled with the use of Graslan pellets.



The balance is predominately forest country interspersed with good areas of open country.



The promotional video for Cocklebinda.

The forest country is timbered with ironbark, stringy bark and small areas of lancewood and rosewood. Seca stylo has been established across the property. A PMAV is in place.

Water is a feature with 11 dams, two bores and 20 water points. There is also a 13km dual frontage along Perch Creek, which has seasonal flows.

Cocklebinda is fenced into eight main paddocks, all with water squares, plus four small paddocks adjacent to the homestead complex.

Cocklebinda is described as being historically capable of running 1000 breeders.

The spacious, highset four-bedroom home is set in a fully fenced garden. The property also has a two bay shed, a near new one-bedroom unit, sheds, workshop, and a large set of cattle yards.

Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 648 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld, or Rod Harms, 0418 458 199, Rod Harms Rural.

