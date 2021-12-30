Hort maintains output despite labour losses

SOMEHOW, someway, Australian horticulture has managed to not just weather the lack of workers over the past year but maintain output levels.

Recent figures from the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) show in 2020-21 Australian horticultural farm output levels have remained steady despite an eight per cent drop in the number of workers employed on farms.

The Labour use in Australian agriculture: Analysis of survey results report found improved growing conditions and farm-level adaptations have countered the reduced availability of overseas labour during COVID-19.

ABARES executive director Jared Greenville said the effects of COVID-19 on the Australian agricultural workforce have been most directly felt in the horticulture sector.

"The number of workers used by horticultural farms declined by 11,100 from 2019-20 to 2020-21 mainly due to fewer seasonal Working Holiday Makers," Dr Greenville said.

"Despite this, overall horticulture output levels are estimated to have remained relatively steady, partly due to an improvement in seasonal conditions.

"Output has also been maintained through a range of adaptations that many horticulture producers made in response to the reduced availability of overseas labour.

"These included increasing the hours worked by the existing workforce, altering production systems and by employing more Australians and overseas residents already in Australia - incentivised by government labour market initiatives.

TREND: Overseas workers in Australia, Working Holiday Makers and Pacific Australia Labour Mobility, Jan 2020 to Oct 2021. Source: ABARES.

"ABARES September quarter horticulture market analysis found retail prices for fruit and vegetables increased beyond the levels typically seen at that time of year, indicating supply may be lower than usual or increased costs of labour are being passed through to consumers."

Federal agriculture minister David Littleproud said the results spoke volumes about the resilience and initiative of the horticultural industry.



"However, while industry has sustained production, some of these adaptations are unsustainable in the long run," he said.

"According to ABARES work over 50pc of horticulture farms had difficulties accessing workers over 2020-21.



"Farmers have been clever and resourceful, but it cannot go on forever.

"Left unaddressed, we run the risk of shortages in food products on our shelves and that will mean cost increases at the checkout.

"We cannot take our eye off the ball, we need to ensure agriculture has a long-term sustainable workforce. That is why we now have the Agriculture Visa."

Horticulture farms used around 135,100 workers on average over the course of 2020-21, including family, permanent and contract employees.

Mr Greenville said total farm labour use varied from a low of around 126,000 workers in winter and early spring to a peak of 146,300 workers in summer and early autumn.

Results from ABARES recent labour surveys are presented in the report using a data visualisation. By clicking onto the link users can select from a range of region and industry options to observe trends in labour use in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, and the profile of the agricultural labour force in those years.

