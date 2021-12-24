Fairwork needs hort specific taskforce

THE Fair Work Ombudsman needs a dedicated horticulture taskforce within it, according to a major fresh produce group.

The Australian Fresh Produce Alliance (AFPA) has called for $10 million over two years to fund the taskforce in light of changes to be made to the piece rate provisions within the Horticulture Award.



According to AFPA, the taskforce would be responsible for educating, investigating and undertaking compliance and enforcement activities in the sector.

Changes to the piece rate provisions within the Horticulture Award will set an hourly floor rate for all pieceworkers.



AFPA chief executive officer Michael Rogers said the organisation has been consistent in calling for clear and enforceable piecework provisions within the award.



"To ensure that these changes are enforced, we need to ensure that any non-compliance is addressed by industry stakeholders, the supply chain and a properly resourced Fair Work Ombudsman," Mr Rogers said.



The last two years have seen a significant increase in the number of Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme workers employed in horticulture, with the total number of PALM workers in Australia now more than 19,000.

"The AFPA has been working with relevant agencies on the development of the Ag Visa and we are very comfortable with the progress made to date," Mr Rogers said.



"We have been consistently supportive of ensuring the program has high standards for employers and protects worker welfare.



"The settings for this visa are so important in delivering outcomes for workers and employers, and in complementing the PALM scheme."

