Aldi tops survey for best fruit and veg

AUSSIES appear to favour the fruit and vegetable offerings from a giant German grocery retailer.

Aldi won the 2021 Canstar Blue Most Satisfied Customers awards for Supermarket Fruits and Vegetables.



It also picked up the ward for its organic products.

Canstar Blue is a consumer review and comparison website providing customer satisfaction research and ratings for more than 900 brands across more than 250 consumer products and services.

The award put Aldi ahead of IGA, Coles and Woolworths for overall satisfaction with the important supermarket offering.

In a survey of more than 2500 shoppers, Aldi's fruits and vegetables offering received five stars for overall satisfaction - the category that decides the award - as well as five stars in the quality of products, value for money, freshness of produce, variety of products, special offers and store layout categories.



Canstar Blue's Megan Birot said consumers were happy with the variety of fruits and vegetables available in Australian supermarkets across the board.



"All of the big supermarket groups achieved five stars for their variety of products, which was important given that 58 percent of shoppers told us that they bought something from the fruits and vegetables department on every supermarket visit," Ms Birot said.

"Where Aldi really stood out from the competition is for value for money, store layout and presentation and for its well-known deals and special offers."

BETTER: The fruit and vegetable offering from Aldi is finding favour with Australian consumers.

Aldi buying director of fruit and vegetables Jordan Lack said fresh produce had been a priority for the chain over the past few years because the supermarket recognised how important it was to customers.



"From a range of regions around Australia, we partner with local growers who work extremely hard to bring the best quality produce at Aldi's lowest prices to our stores everyday, so this award is equally a credit to them," Mr Lack said.

Canstar Blue's consumer survey also found that almost half (46 per cent) of the shoppers surveyed had tried the fruits and vegetables department of multiple supermarkets and a quarter (25pc) regularly bought the "ugly" fruits or vegetables.

Almost a fifth (18pc) admitted, though, that they often purchased fruits and vegetables they didn't end up eating and threw away.

"Canstar Blue's survey has also revealed that more than two fifths - 41pc - of Aussies would buy fresh fruits and vegetables from markets or independent grocers, but supermarkets are simply cheaper and more convenient," Ms Birot said.

Supermarket brands dominated Canstar Blue's new organic food products ratings as well, with Aldi adding yet another win to its basket.

"Only one non-supermarket brand - MyOrganics - has made it to the top four in our organic food products ratings, surpassing Woolworths' Macro Organic but coming in second to ALDI's Just Organic and Coles Organic," Ms Birot said.

The story Aldi tops survey for best fruit and veg first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.