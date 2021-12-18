Mulgowie Farms wins for sustainability

QUEENSLAND horticultural business Mulgowie Farms has won the top sustainability accolade at the Woolworths Annual Supplier Awards.



The operation specialises in the growing, packing, marketing and distribution of fresh vegetables for domestic and export markets.

In an extra nod to the company, Mulgowie was also awarded Woolworths' Fruit and Veg Supplier of the Year.



Hailing from Queensland's Lockyer Valley, family-owned Mulgowie has partnered with Woolworths for almost 40 years, supplying sweet corn and green beans.



A representative for Woolworths said the farming company has shown a high level of commitment to customers and collaborative approach to managing through both short and long-term challenges.

"Their focus and drive towards highly sustainable farming practices complements their customer first view. Congratulations to Mulgowie," the spokesperson said.



The awards ceremony, held in Sydney in early December, saw Mulgowie Farming Company announced as the Sustainable Supplier of the Year from a strong field of finalists and a diverse range of industries.

The Sustainable Supplier award was open to all Woolworths' suppliers across every category from fresh produce, meat, seafood, dairy, eggs, health and beauty, pantry, frozen and more.

Mulgowie chief executive officer Melanie Chambers said to be recognised ahead of thousands of Australian and multinational companies was a phenomenal achievement the company was very proud of.

"This is a massive win for our whole team and recognition of the great efforts the Mulgowie team go to while sustainably delivering consistent supply of quality, fresh and nutritious vegetables," she said.

Mulgowie was recently successful in winning a Federal Government Modern Manufacturing Initiative grant, which aims to create jobs while also increasing production of world-class products.

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag

