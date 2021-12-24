Chantel McAlister passes on the baton

Chantel McAlister has made a name for herself within the rural photography world thanks to her photographs highlighting the behind the scenes moments of the wool industry, but these days her main focus is a bit different.

Having honed her own craft, Ms McAlister, sometimes dubbed "the girl who photographs sheep" is now working as a photography coach, to help other would-be snappers reach their full potential.

After growing up in the Brisbane suburbs, Ms McAlister began working in woolsheds in her early twenties after falling in love with a shearer.

Dunkeld Shearer. Photo- Chantel Renae Photography.

From there she made a decade long career in the sheds as a masterclasser and photographer, capturing the world inside the wool sheds.

"I 've always had an interest in photography," she said.

"My dad is a beautiful photographer... he bought me my first camera.

"I had no idea what happened with wool before I began working in the sheds and I learnt so much and could then share that through photos."

Ms McAlister said when she started taking wool shed photographs around 2013, at that stage it was hard to find many photographs of the modern day industry.

"If you looked on Google for shearers, you would find all these historic photos," she said.

"Once I started bringing my photos to friends and family, there was a real interest and it grew from there."

Photographer Chantel McAlister. Photo- Pip Williams.

In 2016, she took that desire to bridge the gap between city and country to the next level, launching her The Truth About Wool campaign in response to increasing amounts of misinformation circulating online about the industry.

"I never expected it to get really big like it did, but people really responded to it," she said.

If asked to pick her favourite kind of photograph to take, Ms McAlister said it ends up as a tie.

"I love shearer portraits... you get the most beautiful light in a woolshed and many shearers have rough hands and weathered faces and the photographs end up being really special," she said.

"I also love photographing in the golden hour, particularly in outback Queensland when you're in the yards with the sheep with the dust and the way the light comes through."



Now based at Goondiwindi, through her business Chantel Renae Photography Ms McAlister runs courses for rural photographers, thus passing the baton to others who want to capture the beauty of rural lifestyles.



It's a role she relishes.

"Sometimes there are these people who have old cameras and don't think they can take a great photo but they live in these incredible parts of Australia that most people will never see," she said.

"It's important in a way to document their lives and what they experience.

"Sometimes it's women whose children have grown up and they want something new in their life, sometimes they're starting their own photography businesses.

"It's incredible that I'm able to help people do that."

