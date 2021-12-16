Blackall's Carlow cracks $20 million

JIM Scully's exceptional 18,606 hectare (45,977 acre) Blackall property Carlow has sold for $20 million.



Bought through Frame Rural Agencies by Alister and and Jo McClymont, AJM Pastoral, Burleigh Station, Richmond, the purchase price is equal to about $1075/ha ($435/acre).



Carlow is said to be capable of running up to 1500 breeders or grow out 2300 to 2500 backgrounders.



The property features two titles: Carlow which covers 8478ha (20,949 acres) and Bridesdale 10,128ha (25,028 acres)



Carlow - which is situated 67km from Blackall and 80km west of Tambo - is well recognised as one of the pick holdings in the Blackall region.



Frame Rural Agencies's promotional video for Carlow.

The property has been in the Ryan family since 1910, it was first purchased by JJ Ryan and has been handed down through the generations ever since.



Jim Scully took on the property following the death of his uncle and youngest Ryan brother, Barry, in 2002. Mr Scully's mother Dorothy was the youngest daughter in the line up of seven Ryan children.



The buffel grass property is described as a quality mixture of soft country, perfect for breeding, fattening or backgrounding.



Carlow features exceptional buffel grass pasture.

A large percentage of the property has been stick raked and chained, leaving selectively developed shade lines and cattle camps. There is a good balance of timbers including gidyea, bauhinia, boree, and myall, with coolabah spread throughout the creek country.



The aggregation is divided into 13 main paddocks, with an exclusion fence on the southern boundary.



Water is supplied by three bores and 10 dams.



Carlow features a spacious, double story, four bedroom, homestead. Other improvements include two sets of cattle yards, a woolshed/storage shed in fair condition, three bay shed, and a workshop.



The marketing of Carlow was handled by Beau Frame, Frame Rural Agencies.



MORE READING: 'Dulacca's Kooringa sells for $5.9 million'.



MORE READING: 'Yuleba's Hurreldean hits record $20.15 million'.

MORE READING: 'Two more Hancock cattle stations sell'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Blackall's Carlow cracks $20 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.