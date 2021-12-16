Mackay cane, cropping operation makes $4 million

THE high tonnage Mackay region cane and cropping operation Ribaldone has sold at an Elders auction for $4 million.



The property was bought by the adjoining Sammut family.

Robert Murolo, Elders, Mackay, who handled the marketing of the property, worked out at about $7300/acre for the cultivation area.

Bidding opened at $3.4m under auctioneer Gordon McDonald from the Auction Group

Located in the sought after Homebush district about 30km south west of Mackay, the 277 hectare (684 acre) farm has quality Marian and Calen soils with an area of Brightly creek flats.



Offered by eponymous Ribaldone family, Ribaldone has underground mains and has been laser leveled for efficient flood irrigation and drainage.

Abundant water is supplied by three bores, as well as a 443 megalitre Eton Water Scheme allocation.



Structural improvements include two large sheds with a workshop.

There is currently 221ha of cultivation under cane.



Plant and equipment as well as the 2022 crop is included in the sale.











