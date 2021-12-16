THE Western Downs cattle and cropping property Kooringa has sold on a Nutrien Harcourts GDL online auction on Zoom for $5.9 million.

Well located to grain facilities and major livestock selling centres, the 1033 hectare (2552 acre) freehold property in five titles is located 8km from Dulacca.

The purchase price is equal to about $5712/ha ($2312/acre).

The buyer was the Hindmarch family from Charleville.



The property is divided into five paddocks and has 755ha of cultivation.

The very well developed box, brigalow, belah and wilga country is described as having a good balance of soft, productive soils.

The soils comprise of grey and black cracking clays, elevating to plains and rises.

The 278ha of quality grazing country is divided into two main paddocks. Buffel and Queensland blue are the predominate grasses.

Water is supplied by nine dams with good catchments, and a frontage to Dulacca Creek.

There is a set of cattle yards with ramp, crush, and small holding yard, which can comfortably work 100 head.

Kooringa has 755ha of cultivation, which has been extensively developed with contour banks.

Improvements include a large four, three bathroom bedroom brick home with an office, separate lounge and dining rooms, bar, entertainment area and a two car garage.

Other improvements on the bitumen frontage property include a 1000 tonne grain storage shed, machinery shed, two 100t Webster silos, and a 1000m airstrip.



The marketing of Kooringa was handled by Owen Brockhurst, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

MORE READING: 'Yuleba's Hurreldean hits record $20.15 million'.

MORE READING: 'Two more Hancock cattle stations sell'.

MORE READING: 'Traprock properties Ennisclare, Columba sold before auction'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Kooringa sells for $5.9 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.