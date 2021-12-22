Stonefruit stats show industry of impact

WITH summer shining on throughout Australia, the stonefruit industry is in full swing.

Figures from the Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook 2020/21 highlighted the breadth of the industry and it's contribution to the agricultural landscape.

Apricots

THE handbook says the majority of apricot production occurs in the southern states with about a fifth of apricots grown in Australia sent to be processed, either tinned or dried.

For the year ending June 2020, Australia produced 7275 tonnes of fresh apricots and valued at $29.4 million with 18 per cent sent to be processed.

"The wholesale value of the fresh supply was $32.6m, with $28.1m distributed into retail and $4.5m into food service," the report said.

Australia exported 885t of fresh apricots worth $4.1m.

Fresh Nectarines/ Peaches

THE majority of nectarine and peach production occurs in the south of Australia, with Victoria being the major producing state.

"For the year ending June 2020: 103,094t produced and valued at $310m with 17pc sent to be processed," the handbook said.

It said the majority of these are peaches destined for canning.

The wholesale value of the fresh supply was $301m, with $276m distributed into retail and $25.4m into food service.

Australia exported 15,170t valued at $64.4m.

Nectarines accounted for 59pc of combined production for the year ending June 2020 while peaches accounted for 41pc of combined production for the year ending June 2020.

Plums

IN the plum sector the Horticulture Statistics Handbook reported that the majority of plum production occurs in the southern states, with Victoria again being the major producing state.

For the year ending June 2020, Australia produced 27,347t of plums valued at $74.4m.

That equates to a wholesale value of $61m, with $56m distributed into retail and $5m into food service.

Australia exported 5214t of plums valued at $20.6m.

