WES and Sharon Houston's 2067 hectare (5107 acre) property Lonesome remains on the market after being passed in for $8 million on Friday.



Marketing agent Daven Vohland, Elders, said the property was under offer until Monday.



At $8m that puts the value at about $3870/ha ($1566/acre).

Located 82km south west of Condamine and 51km north east of Surat, the freehold country has excellent brigalow, belah, wilga, myall, kurrajong, and bauhinia type soils.

The Houstons have run 800 backgrounder cattle on Lonesome. However, the property is still to reach its full potential with more development work to be undertaken.

About 1082ha has been blade ploughed or cutter barred as now hosts established improved pastures.

The renovated country was planted with buffel grass and silk sorghum and a blend of Illings Seeds Super Brew, which includes a mix of bambatsi, digitaria, Rhodes grass, bissett creeping blue grass and Gatton panic. A variety of herbages and clovers also grow prolifically in season.

Lonesone is divided into five paddocks, protected by an exclusion fence.

Water for livestock is supplied by five dams.

Other improvements include two bedroom accommodation, shed, and a large set of steel cattle yards.

Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders.

