Sheep, cattle or landbanking

When Wangaratta grazing property Killawarra Park Hillview changes hands, it will bring an end to four generations of family ownership dating back to the 1930s.

Killawarra Park Hillview is for sale as the vendors want to downsize after an intensive hands-on development and build-up of the grazing operation.

The 259-hectare northern Victorian property typically runs about 210 Angus cows and their calves, plus around 200 White Suffolk ewes with lambs.

Vendor Glenn Canny has registered Killawarra Park as a designated stud name after purchasing stud females at the recent dispersals of the Witherswood and Anvil Angus studs.

There are sets of functional, steel working yards for both the cattle and sheep enterprises and the farm is well laid out for easy operation.

A new gravel laneway that divides the property along its central line has secondary cross-laneways, which make stock movements and general access very efficient, Elders Wangaratta agent Michael Everard said.



The pasture development program involved annual applications of 2 tonnes of lime and 125 kilograms of super across about 80 per cent of the holding.

The fertiliser regime was coupled with with regular pasture reseeding with phalaris and rye grass.



More recently, Mr Everard said, the establishment of two lucerne blocks had built the Canny family's large harvest of big bales while maintaining a high stocking rate.

"Killawarra Park Hillview offers a lot of pontential, being ideally set up to continue with hay, cattle and sheep grazing operations set in train by the vendor," he said.



Other infrastructure includes large machinery and hay sheds but there is currently no home on the holding.

Killawarra Park Hillview has about 300 metres of frontage to the main Wangaratta - Yarrawonga Road and there is a secondary side frontage of about 1.6 kilometres to the gravel Walker Road, which forms the eastern boundary.

Just 12km from Wangaratta, Mr Everard said the property's location was attractive, too.

"You'd have to view this ideally located and scenic holding as a land banking opportunity or, consider with its access to services, the buyer can build on one of the many home sites on Killawarra that access scenic views, major services and proximity to all that the north east offers," he said.



Wangaratta's appeal had not been lost on the vendors, either. The Canny family plans to stay local, farming a smaller block, but having reached retirement age, will pursue new adventures and interests.



Expressions of interest are invited for Killawarra Park Hillview by January 27 and Mr Everard said he expected the property to fetch $6 million.



For more information, contact Elders Wangaratta agent Michael Everard on 0408 653 161.

