New member appointed to Murray-Darling Basin Authority

The Federal Government have announced the appointment of a new member to the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.

Roseanne Healy will join the authority, alongside current members Sir Angus Houston AK, AFC (Ret'd), Andrew Reynolds, Professor Stuart Bunn, Joanna Hewitt, Susan Madden and Rene Woods.

"Ms Healy is a proud South Australian and brings with her a wealth of board experience and local knowledge that will bolster the MDBA in its service delivery," Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt said.

"Ms Healy has over 20 years' experience in corporate advisory and governance work with the necessary level of expertise needed to oversee the delivery of MDBA projects and programs to put communities at the heart of the Basin Plan."

Mr Pitt said Ms Healy, from South Australia, has a "deep" understanding of the Murray-Darling Basin issues, as well as corporate governance.

"This is well recognised through her numerous memberships and leadership positions, including as Deputy Chairperson of the Grains Research and Development Corporation," Mr Pitt said.

"As the Managing Director of Enterprise Corporation since 2018, Ms Healy also brings a career background that spans decades in economics and market analysis for several of Australia's top 200 ASX companies.

"I am pleased Ms Healy has accepted this position and I look forward to her valuable contribution to the important task of implementing the Basin Plan."

