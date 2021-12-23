WES and Sharon Houston's 2067 hectare (5107 acre) Condamine district property Lonesome is under contract after being passed in at auction for $8 million on December 17.



While the contract price has not been disclosed, at $8m the sale price is equal to about $3870/ha ($1566/acre).

Located 82km south west of Condamine and 51km north east of Surat, the freehold country has excellent brigalow, belah, wilga, myall, kurrajong, and bauhinia type soils.

The Houstons have run 800 backgrounder cattle on Lonesome. However, the property is still to reach its full potential with more development work to be undertaken.

About 1082ha has been blade ploughed or cutter barred as now hosts established improved pastures.

Lonesone is divided into five paddocks, protected by an exclusion fence.

Improvements include two bedroom accommodation, a shed, a large set of steel cattle yards and five dams.

The marketing of Lonesome of Lonesome was handled by Daven Vohland, Elders.

MORE READING: 'Blackall's Carlow cracks $20 million'.

MORE READING: 'Dulacca's Kooringa sells for $5.9 million'.

MORE READING: 'Yuleba's Hurreldean hits record $20.15 million'.

The story Lonesome under contract first appeared on Queensland Country Life.