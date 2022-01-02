Gunnedah grain and livestock goer

+2





The L-shaped 587-hectare mixed farm, Werona-Rosmar, just 10 minutes' drive west of Gunnedah in north-eastern New South Wales is perfect for diversified agriculture.

It's officially not one, but two, properties, with Rosmar making up 151ha of the total.

About 346ha is currently under cultivation and, in 2021, the deep cracking black and chocolate clay soils were sown to wheat, canola and barley.

The relatively level to gently undulating topography rises to ridges towards the south, timbered with box, red gum, ironbark, wilga and pine.

Those timbered areas were less suited to farming with reddish shallow soils carrying some stone.

The grazing and support country, Rural Property NSW agent Michael Guest said, comprised native pasture, including summer grasses and winter herbage.



He put the estimated carrying capacity at 6.1 dry sheep equivalents a hectare on the native pastures.

Werona-Rosmar's average annual rainfall is a handy 615 millimetres that favours summer.



Stock and domestic bores are located on both Werona and Rosmar, both with solar submersible pumps.



There are also two main dams, one on Werona and one on Rosmar, while Rock Well Creek runs in a northerly direction through the centre of the properties.

Werona's 1950s-era weatherboard home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of them renovated.

Mr Guest said there were several sheds located near the house on Werona, including a 162-square-metre machinery shed and 135m2 hay shed, old 272m2 piggery and non-operational two-stand shearing shed.

Werona has a set of portable steel cattle yards to work 50 head. The yards include a short race, standard crush and loading ramp.

Rosmar's railway-line posts and mesh yards will work about 40 head and are equipped with a race, basic crush/head bale and loading ramp.



Expressions of interest close on February 1. Rural Property NSW agent Michael Guest said recent sales in the district suggested it would attract a price of $3.5 million to $4 million.

Contact Michael Guest on 0429 921 700.



