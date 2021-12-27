Margaret River fire is contained, but not controlled

An emergency warning is in place for a fierce bushfire threatening homes in the Augusta-Margaret River Shire, about 300 kilometres south of Perth.

Winds are strengthening in the area, and while the fire is contained it is not yet controlled.

People have been urged to leave Treeton and Osmington if the way was clear, or to shelter in their homes if they cannot leave.

The warning was increased from the watch-and-act level on Sunday afternoon due to weather conditions and the fire growing on heavy fuel loads.

There is an evacuation centre at the Margaret River Recreation Centre.

The warnings came as the state endures a spell of hot weather, with Perth recording maximum temperatures of 42C and 43C on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Keep up-to-date at the Emergency WA website.

