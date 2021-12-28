Two missing NSW teenagers found in bushland

UPDATE, 1PM: Two kids reported missing in NSW's central west after they went for a walk and never came back have been found in bushland by rescuers.

Following an extensive search involving police dogs, paramedics, Rural Fire Service volunteers, rescue choppers and more, Eli and Hannah Jones, aged 14 and 12, were spotted by PolAir about midday on Tuesday.

The pair spent almost 24 hours lost in bushland a property in Kains Flat - about 35 kilometres northeast of Mudgee - and will be reunited with family after being assessed by paramedics.

They had gone for a walk about 2:30pm but had not returned, police were told when emergency services were called on Monday evening.



EARLIER: A large-scale search is under way in NSW's central west for two children who went for a walk and never came back.

Emergency services were called about 5.45pm on Monday to a property in Kains Flat, about 35 kilometres northeast of Mudgee, following reports two children were missing.

They had gone for a walk about 2:30pm but had not returned, police were told.

Eli Jones, 14 is about 175cm tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt.

Hannah Jones, 12, is about 160cm tall with brown hair and is believed to be wearing a pink top.

Specialist officers from Police Rescue and the Dog Unit are searching for the pair, alongside paramedics, Rural Fire Service volunteers, the Westpac rescue chopper and other volunteers.

