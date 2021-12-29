Game Changers: Regenerative Agriculture Group Facebook page helping create change

SOCIAL media often gets a bad wrap for being a vehicle for negativity, but one group is proving it can be used for betterment and change.

The Regenerative Agriculture Group was launched on Facebook in May 2018 to allow producers operating in a regenerative space the chance to connect.

Since then, it has swelled to include more than 30,000 like-minded members from more than 100 countries, all of whom share a passion for regenerative agricultural practices.

The group's founder Sara Schmude said it was initially modeled on a similar American-based Facebook page, but it has since formed its own identity.

"It is pretty remarkable to see how quickly it has grown," Mrs Schmude said.

"When it started, I was working with Landcare and I was able to utilise my network to help get it going, from there more people connected with their networks and off it went.



"Now I am working with Impact Ag and it is really enjoyable to continue to build my network in that sphere as well as within the online world as well."



The group operates as a private group, meaning potential members must apply to gain entry, in a bid to weed out "online trolls".

"What we really want from this group is a safe place for a community to share ideas, ask questions and learn from their peers," Mrs Schmude said.

"It's a really supportive space and I really hope everyone who is involved gets a lot out of it.

"These days it is reasonably easy to spot the trolls trying to get in and stir the pot and the moderators we have do a great job of maintaining that safe space for the community."

Recent analytics reports have shown that the group's posts reach 15,000 people on average and while 10,414 Australians make up the majority of its members, America (6710) the United Kingdom (1429) and Canada (1398) are strongly represented.

"To have the wisdom of someone across the world in places like America, Canada and even further afield at your fingertips is a great resource," Mrs Schmude said.

"Also knowing that it is a safe, supportive community is also key in ensuring people get the most out of a resource like this."

"From here, I hope the group continues to grow and continues to help producers implement new practices into their operations."

