Protesters allegedly light front door of Old Parliament House on fire

Chaotic scenes outside Old Parliament House continue after protesters allegedly set the front door of the building on fire.



Emergency services were called to the fire at Old Parliament House about 11.36am on Thursday.

An ESA spokesperson said that, upon arrival, crews found the front doors of the building "well alight".

First Nations people protest out the front of Old Parliament House on Thursday. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The building was evacuated as a precaution and the fire extinguished.

About 200 protestors are still on the scene and reportedly combative with media crews. The crowd of protesters have reportedly been heard chanting "let it burn".



Videos shared on Twitter appear to show protesters outside the building with smoke billowing out of Old Parliament House.

First Nations person speaks to media out the front of Old Parliament House on Thursday. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

From December 18, First Nations people and allies have met daily at the Tent Embassy for a historical and cultural ceremony which included the deliverance of an eviction notice to the Australian Government Corporation.



