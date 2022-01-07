NFF telling Aussie ag story to world stage to smooth trade deals

THE National Farmers Federation has received federal government funding to advocate for Australian farmers on the world stage, smoothing the way for future trade opportunities.



NFF president Fiona Simpson said the $210,000 grant would be used to tell the story of Australian agriculture to the world.

"Our farmers are some of the best in the world and it's exciting to be able to share their achievements with international forums," Ms Simpson said.

"It's crucial that our farmers are represented and that we use robust communication to advocate for them.

"The NFF is well placed to put together a whole of Australian agriculture story, and it's a responsibility we take seriously."



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the grant would make sure farmers' voices were heard.

"The NFF does a fantastic job to make sure agriculture is on everyone's agenda," Mr Littleproud said.

"This grant will take their support to the international community.

"Our farmers produce clean, green produce that is some of the best in the world. The techniques and practices they use are world leading.

"We know that our farmers do a tremendous job, and with this grant the NFF will make their case to international forums and negotiations.

"By promoting the phenomenal achievements of Aussie farmers to the rest of the world, the NFF will be able to smooth the way for future trade opportunities and market access."