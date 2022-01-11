More entrants make hay competition shine

MANY more new entries marked the second annual Waroona Rural Services (WRS) hay competition as a success, but while there was quantity, the wet year meant hay quality did not always better last year's.

Competition organiser and WRS general manager Dominic Pinzone said the 70 entries this year - compared to 44 in the inaugural competition last year - would ensure it continued as an annual event.

"It was good there was a lot more interest this year, particularly in the results of the hay testing and people seeing what they've grown and how good it is," Mr Pinzone said.

Entrants had their hay samples core tested in December under the national feed test guidelines and the results were assessed using a hay performance calculator.

"Being a wet year, there was a lot more feed grown, but farmers weren't always able to get onto paddocks to harvest it at the optimal time without a risk of bogging issues," Mr Pinzone said.

"A lot of the early maturing varieties (of pasture) had basically run their race and gone into seed production by the time they could be harvested and this showed in the test results.

"This year, particularly, has shown that variety selection does make a difference and that the later varieties are making a much better quality pasture."

Yield was also an important judging criteria, Mr Pinzone said, with all of the category one and category two winners and placegetters recording hay yields of five tonnes of dry matter per hectare.

"(The hay test results) were a win for everybody because they can have a look at what they're growing and that's what this competition is aimed at - to encourage pasture growers to get the best quality and yield per hectare out of their selected pasture seed purchases from Waroona Rural Services," he said.

"There's a point where it starts to cost you money if you don't do things right.

"One of the things we did learn this year was that with the early maturing pasture varieties, an application of nitrogen late in the spring was a waste of money.

"The early pasture varieties didn't take up the nitrogen, only the later varieties did and we saw that in the hay testing.

"On our (WRS) demonstration site we had 15 different varieties this year and we did tests at silage time and at hay time and the results were really good, they've shown us the varieties that are good for this area and do well.

"We'll probably run those tests again in future."

While there was extra competition with more entrants this year, the winners of the two categories - category one for larger farms and category two for smaller farms - were repeats of last year.

The best hay in category one was again produced by Lilyvale Grazing, Geoff and Kelly Kielman, Meelon, who produce commercial hay for horses and cattle and for their own herd of 220 Angus breeders.

Their GrassMax and Vortex annual ryegrass, Gosse and Antas subterranean clover, Lightning Persian clover and Vista clover mix produced a hay judged to be worth $601 per tonne - up $68/t on last year's winning hay.

It measured 10.4 megajoules of energy per kilogram of dry matter, low neutral detergent fibre (NDF) of 34.1 per cent and was calculated to produce an average daily weight gain per head on beef cattle of 1.448 kilograms.

Eric Walmsley, Marilyn Kielman and her grandson Spencer, 10, accepted first prize of a voucher for one tonne of Bell Pasture Seeds' Premium Mix with a retail value of $6500 and $1000 cash from WRS.

Second and third places in category one both went to last year's runners up, Waterford stud, Coolup, a horse breeding and agistment property which also runs Angus and Hereford cattle.

The Waterford hays were valued at $561/t and $486/t.

Second and third prizes in category one - vouchers for two 4000 metre rolls of hybrid Netwrap and a 1t bulka bag of Calcipril from Omya - were accepted by Peter Thomas and Billeagh Marcus.

Category two winner for the second time, Neil Bruce, who grows hay to feed his 90 Simmental-Charolais cross cattle, confirmed the late-season pasture varieties had performed best this year.

Winner of category two for smaller farms for the second year, Neil Bruce (right), Waroona, is congratulated by Waroona Rural Services' general manager and hay competition organiser Dominic Pinzone.

"I used the Waroona (WRS) pasture mix this year so it had a lot of late varieties in it," he said.

"It was late September when I got to paddle out into the paddock and early October when I fertilised it, so it was a big gamble, but with the wet October it worked out well."

Mr Bruce's hay was measured at 9.8Mj/kg dry matter, 50.2pc NDF and calculated at 0.584kg/hd/day average weight gain.

It was valued at $334/t, up $28/t on last year's hay.

He accepted a voucher for 1000kg of Barenbrug Vortex annual ryegrass with a retail value of $4800.

Second prize of two rolls of Hybrid Netwrap was won by Devon Pizzano, who has started a fledgling hay contracting business at Waroona with his brother Damian.

Both brothers work in the mining industry and their prize was accepted by their mother Dianne.

The Pizzano hay was judged to be worth $274/t.

Coolup farmer Stuart Kirkham won third prize with hay valued at $177/t.

He won a bulka bag of Calcipril.

To be eligible to enter category one of the competition, entrants had to have purchased more than 1000kg of pasture seed from WRS during the year and category two entrants had to have purchased more than 500kg of seed.

