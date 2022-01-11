Grants to get ag shows back on the road after COVID cancellations

REGIONAL agricultural shows and field days will be able to apply for up to $70,000 in funding, to help get shows back on the road after the pandemic forced most to cancel for consecutive years.

Applications for round two of the federal government's Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program will open on January 28, closing three weeks later on February 17.

Applicants will be able to claim for eligible expenditure incurred for events cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, with the amount varying for the size of the event.



Shows under 2000 people can apply up to $10,000, while medium-sized events with under 5000 people can get up to $15,000.

Large shows and field days, those with more than 5000 attendees, can apply for up to $70,000.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the program was a way to give show societies a much-needed cash injection after the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

"Agricultural shows and field days generate over $1 billion in sales for small businesses every year," Mr Littleproud said.

"For some communities and charities, agricultural shows or field days are the financial boost they need to get them through the year.

"Not only are they essential for business, agricultural shows and field days provide a way for people to show off their latest innovations and technology, increasing productivity and profitability for all involved in the agriculture sector.

"Economics aside, agricultural shows and field days are a great day out and provide the much-needed opportunity for communities to come together, catch up and support each other.

"These grants provide show societies and field days organisations with the confidence they need to go ahead and plan their events in 2022 and beyond."

The Capital City Royal Shows grant opportunity is expected to open in early 2022.



More will be available on January 28 from the Community Grants Hub website at communitygrants.gov.au.



