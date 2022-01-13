Case IH scores three spots in the AE50 awards

A new Case IH product set to launch in Australia and New Zealand early this year has been recognised in the 2022 American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers AE50 awards.



The AE50 awards recognise the year's most innovative designs in engineering products and systems for the food and agricultural industries.



Companies around the world submit entries to the annual competition, and the 50 best products, which are judged as having the most impact in advanced engineering for the food and agricultural industries by a panel of international engineering experts, are admitted to the list.



Case IH's Patriot 50 series sprayers made the cut, as did the company's WD5 series self-propelled windrowers and Fast Riser 6100 series three-section front-fold planters, both of which are not currently available in Australia.



Case IH ANZ Patriot sprayers product manager Jason Wood said the Patriot 50 series sprayers offered a range of connected solutions providing the next steps toward remote management and optimisation of machines, data, diagnostics, agronomic inputs, and resources.

"To have the next generation series of our Patriot sprayers recognised by such a highly-regarded organisation as ASABE tells us that the 50 series has hit all the marks we intended for enhanced connectivity and integrated technology that guarantees accurate applications in a range of conditions, and we look forward to introducing the new series to local customers," Mr Wood said.



Case IH ANZ general manager Pete McCann said farmers, and what they needed from their machinery were, front and centre in the evolution of Case IH's machinery ranges, with efficiency and performance top of the list.

"These awards are hotly-contested within our industry and we're honoured ASABE has seen these three products as having a significant influence on the production of food and fibre globally," Mr McCann said.

The winning machines are now eligible for the Davidson Prize, which recognises products that have a significant impact on agricultural production, efficiency, or safety.



A maximum of three Davidson Prize winners are selected from the 10 top-scoring AE50 awardees each year.



