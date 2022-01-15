Horizon Ultra cab featured in AE50 awards

New Holland's Horizon Ultra tractor cab, which reached Australian shores in 2021 as part of the T7 Heavy Duty launch, has been recognised internationally.

The cab was featured in the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers 2022 AE50 awards, which emphasises the role of new products and systems in bringing advanced technology to the marketplace.

According to New Holland, the Horizon Ultra cab is the quietest in the industry - registering no more than 66 decibels.

In addition to the noise reduction, the cab has been expanded overall by 8 per cent compared to prior models.

The enlarged frame creates more comfortable and functional room for the operator and extra storage space.

Read more:

New Holland Agriculture brand president Carlo Lambro said it is always an honour to be included in ASABE's AE50 annual award winners.

"These awards are a testament to the strength of the New Holland teams around the world: from the engineers who design our latest innovations to our field teams who work in the field side by side with our farmers to identify our next opportunities, and every step of the journey in between," Mr Lambro said.

New Holland Australia mixed farming and livestock product segment manager Ben Mitchell said the new Horizon Ultra cab would be well received by Australian customers.

"Our customers spend long days in the cab in what can be some of the harshest conditions in the world," he said.

"From excessive heat to dusty conditions and rough terrain, the Horizon Ultra cab has been designed with these conditions in mind to improve operator comfort and create a customisable and intuitive operation."



Ergonomically located controls on the new SideWinder Ultra armrest and user-friendly IntelliView 12-inch display are included in the spacious cab.

The controls can be configured to match the operator's preferences, and customisation is as simple and extensive as desired.

In an industry first, the CenterView display is placed in the centre of the steering wheel, providing a clear line of sight.

The new class-leading automatic climate control system with zone selection, which has 35pc more capacity than the previous model, easily maintains a comfortable temperature in all seasons.

The top-of-the-range Auto Comfort seat features lateral suspension and a climate control system that extracts moisture on hot days or warms on cold mornings.

The Horizon Ultra cab's advanced connectivity enables farmers to bring their digital life on board effortlessly, as their mobile device automatically connects to the screen and can be operated with a button on the armrest.

The Horizon Ultra cab also introduces integration with New Holland's next-generation PLM Intelligence.

Mr Mitchell said they were looking forward to seeing T7 HD PLMi tractors in action in mid-2022.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.

