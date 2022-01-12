Click go the blades for Oberon's Quickshear

One of the Oberon Quickshear organisers Aaron Booth who says people can nominate for the event by visiting the Oberon Quickshear Facebook page. Picture: Supplied

Shearers across the Trans Tasman will be sharpening their blades to vie for the largest cash prize for a quick shearing event in the world.

In what's expected to be a hot contest, the Oberon Quickshear will be held in conjunction with the town's show on February 12 with in excess of $20,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Locals Aaron Booth and Joel Ryan along with Josh Clayton who was 14 short of cracking a world shearing record 18 months ago have teamed up to make this year's event bigger than ever after it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The late Artie Ryan, who is shearing a big 'pine wether', has been honoured with a memorial event that will be held during the Oberon Quickshear.

Competitors will have to shear a sheep in the quickest time but the lamb has to be shorn to a saleyard standard.

There will also be the Artie Ryan Memorial (in honour of Joel's father) who was a left-handed shearer killed in a car accident in 2003.



Competitors will shear left-handed and then skull a hot can of VB before their time is recorded.



All money raised will go towards a local woman who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

People can nominate for the event by visiting the Oberon Quickshear Facebook page.



