John Deere's strong showing in innovation awards

The designers and innovators at John Deere have plenty to celebrate, with eight of the machinery giant's products featuring in the 2022 AE50 awards.

The annual awards are run by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.

One of the products featured on the list that is set to make its mark in Australia this year is the 9R series MY22 tractors.

The 9R series tractors have an additional 15 kilowatts (20 horsepower) and an increased max ballast to 30 tonnes.

The 9R series is paired with John Deere's precision agriculture technology and has a redesigned cab.

Another machine on the list bound for Australian paddocks in 2022 is See & Spray Select, available on the new 400 and 600 series sprayers.

The sprayer uses camera and control technology to differentiate colour on fallow ground, then detect and spot spray weeds.

On average this targeted spray application uses 77 per cent less herbicide.

Read more:

The 1775NT 24 row 30 planter made the list thanks to updates to the 2022 model increasing onboard seed and fertiliser capacity while reducing soil compaction.



The C770 cotton harvesters, HDF hinged frame flexible cutterbar draper, integrated ExactRate liquid fertiliser system, quick change blade feature for ProSeries opener and W200 series self-propelled windrowers and platforms were also recognised.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.

