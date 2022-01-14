Federal Labor to invest $6m in Beef Australia if elected

Australia's largest beef exposition would receive a $6 million funding boost if Labor wins this year's Federal Election.



Opposition leader Anthony Albanese announced the investment into Rockhampton's Beef Australia event at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) at Gracemere on Thursday morning.



Beef Australia 2021 was deemed hugely successful, with a record breaking crowd of 115,866 people attending the week-long event in early May.

The event generated more than $92 million for the greater Rockhampton region and $59.5 million for Queensland.



Beef boost: Speaking at the CQLX facility in Gracemere on Thursday, opposition leader Anthony Albanese joined fellow Labor figures and Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm to announce the funding. Picture: Supplied

Speaking alongside fellow Labor figures, Mr Albanese said the investment would ensure Beef Australia is bigger and better in 2024.



"This investment will help to expand Australia's world-class beef industry and grow the visitor economy in Rockhampton," Mr Albanese said.

"The pandemic has made the importance of having a strong Australian agricultural sector clearer than ever. From skills and labour shortages to supply chain disruptions, the Morrison-Joyce Government has let the sector down.

"Empty supermarket shelves are demonstrating this stark reality to families across the country right now and are emphasising the importance of Australian food producers to our quality of life."

The funding would increase the physical footprint of the event in the city of Rockhampton, meet growing requirements of a technology for the event and revitalise the international program.

Beef Australia Chairman Bryce Camm, Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson and oppostion leader Anthony Albanese. Picture: Supplied

Confidence boost for Beef 2024

Beef Australia Chairman Bryce Camm said the investment was a "terrific announcement" for the organisation and a confidence boost for the Australian beef industry.

"$6 million for Beef Australia 2024 is a significant announcement and an investment in our event coming back bigger and better again in 2024," Mr Camm said.

"I thank Federal Labor for being here in our beef capital, and your acknowledgement of Beef Australia as an event that's so significant for Rockhampton and the Capricorn coast, but also for your confidence in our farmers and our beef producers right around this country.

"The beef industry is on fire at the moment, going so strong, and with this announcement will continue to grow."

Labors ag commitment

Mr Albanese said a Labor Government will invest in making Australia more self-reliant and self-sufficient - starting with ensuring the agricultural sector is thriving.

"Labor understands just how critical the beef industry is to Central Queensland, which is why we would deliver this important new funding," he said.

"This expansion will benefit the local Rockhampton economy, giving more visitors the opportunity to attend Beef Australia 2024 and add further value to Australia's world-class beef industry.

"This commitment is particularly critical as the beef industry seeks to reengage with global export partners after COVID-19 restrictions."