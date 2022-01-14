Grains Australia chief departs

THE CHIEF executive of newly-formed industry good body Grains Australia (GAL) has resigned after just over a year in the role.

Jonathan Wilson informed the board of Grains Australia he would be stepping down.

In response GAL has appointed its non-executive director Andrew Young as interim chief executive while it hunts for a permanent replacement for Mr Wilson.

"Andrew is a highly experienced agribusiness leader who has held several senior executive and director roles across both grain and livestock supply chains over the past 26 years," GAL chairman Terry Enright said.

Mr Young is currently chair of Western Australia's largest pork producer, Westpork, and a director of grain accumulation and export business Plum Grove.

"The appointment of Andrew as interim chief executive will ensure the organisation maintains its strategic focus and momentum to deliver on its objective to combine a multitude of industry good functions under the one organisation," Mr Enright said.

He paid tribute to the contribution Mr Wilson had to getting the new organisation off the ground.

"Jonathan bought to the role enthusiasm, integrity and a relationship-oriented approach that was appreciated as we look to bring the industry together," he said.

"We wish him well in the next stage of his career."

Mr Enright said the change at management level would not impact GAL's goals.

"The board of GAL is committed to illustrating to industry a clear path to integration of grain classification, trade and market access, market information and education in a timely manner," he said.

"Following the integration of the Grains Industry Market Access Forum (GIMAF) we are well progressed with the integration of Wheat Quality Australia (WQA) and have taken responsibility for the daily administration of the National Working Party on Grain Protection (NWPGP)."

