Macadamia conference postponed until November 2022

FEARS over a worsening COVID situation within Queensland have forced the postponement of this year's national macadamia conference, AusMac 2022.

The event was to be held in February at the Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Qld but has been rescheduled to take place from November 7 to 9 at the same venue.



A statement on the conference website from the Australian Macadamia Society says while the February event had seen good industry support, it was important to the AMS to minimise any risk to participants, particularly with a busy harvest season about to begin.

"We are currently updating the online booking system and event website, and tickets to the new event will go on sale in April/May," the statement said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused any delegates, sponsors and exhibitors."

The AMS will be in contact with all sponsors, exhibitors and speakers over the coming week to discuss whether the businesses can participate in the new event dates.



Attendees who can make the new dates are not required to do anything as their tickets will be transferred to the new dates.



Those unable to attend on the new dates are asked to e-mail their request for a refund to: events@macadamias.org by January 31, 2022, including include their ticket booking number and contact details.



The event is regarded as the largest macadamia conference in the world.

The Macadamia Conservation Trust field trip has also been postponed to November 7.

