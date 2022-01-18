Shearer killed after being caught in wool press

A shearer has died in Western Australia after being caught in a wool press in the state's Wheatbelt.

The man, aged in his 60s, was reportedly placing wool into a press on Thursday at Katrine, a locality between Northam and Toodyay, when he was caught in the machinery

WorkSafe WA is investigating the incident.

WorkSafe WA Commissioner Darren Kavanagh said any work-related death was a tragedy, and relayed his sincere condolences to the man's family.

"The agriculture industry has unfortunately experienced six deaths over the past ten months, and this needs to improve," Mr Kavanagh said.

"Agriculture frequently appears as one of the top three industries for workplace deaths, and there's an increasing need to give greater priority to safety and health."