Bee hive entrepreneurs look to boost insect habitats

AGRICULTURAL reform is part of an ambitious plan to arrest the decline of crucial insect populations.

Australian company Flow, creators of a user-friendly beehive, has launched the Billions of Blossoms project in partnership with some of the world's reforestation and conservation projects.

According to the company, the goal is to create billions of new flowers for pollinators through a mix of reforestation and habitat protection.

When asked what's meant by "agricultural reform", a Flow spokesperson said agriculture reform means different things in practice, depending on the partner projects Flow has funded.

"For example, here in Australia, Flow has partnered with the Wheen Bee Foundation on the Bee Friendly Farming certification program," the spokesperson said.

"The low-cost program works with farmers and gardeners to preserve pollinator health.

"Overseen by a taskforce of experts including scientists and farmers, BFF sets standards for sustainable land management."

Flow Hive co-inventor and chief executive officer Cedar Anderson said the world faces face climate, pollution and extinction crises, with insect populations and overall biodiversity in drastic decline.

NEED: Bees are one of the species crucial for the pollination of crops throughout the world.

"Committing to the regeneration of the natural world has never been more important," Mr Anderson said.

"Flow is delighted to be partnering with some of the world's best reforestation and conservation projects, to help create a bright future for pollinators, people, and the planet."

The project aims to help to protect and re-establish healthy forests to provide forage for billions of pollinating animals worldwide.

Billions of Blossoms is funded by Flow's online education initiative, TheBeekeeper.org.

More than $325K has been raised for the Billions of Blossoms project so far.

The project's partner organisations currently include:

TOGETHER: The Billions of Blossoms project has partnered with key conservation organisations throughout the world.

One Tree Planted works with reforestation partners across 43 countries. In 2020 it planted 10 million trees.

One Tree Planted's regional director Australia and Asia Pacific Beth Dalgliesh said the organisation was thrilled to be partnering Flow's Billions of Blossoms project as it supports its mission of planting trees and creating healthy ecosystems where biodiversity can thrive.

