International produce group full of stars and stripes

WITH tones similar to the World Series baseball championship, a new group declaring to represent the interests of the global fresh produce industry has an overwhelmingly American flavour to it.



The newly launched International Fresh Produce Association is the result of an amalgamation of the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) and United Fresh.

Of the six executive committee members, five are from US-based organisations with Patrick Vizzone of ANZ Banking the lone Australian.

The organisation has announced a considerable list of other directors as appointed by the executive, with many among them also from American organisations.

IFPA executive director and president of Courchesne Larose USA Inc Danny Dumas said much thought had gone into the appointment process.



"In assembling this board of directors, we sought to strike a balance of those individuals who had strong prior experience from serving on United and PMA volunteer groups as well as emerging leaders who will bring new perspectives and insights to drive the new organisation forward and create solutions to address industry challenges," Mr Dumas said.



There are also directors representing global markets for Australia-New Zealand, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, South Africa and China, with no representative for Europe.



According to IFPA Australia and New Zealand team chief executive officer Darren Keating, the group is the largest and most diverse association serving the entire fresh produce and floral supply chains.

Members of PMA A-NZ will have their membership automatically transferred to the International Fresh Produce Association.

"Now is the perfect time to join us and enjoy the benefits of being a member of the International Fresh Produce Association, including education opportunities, sharing of insights and expertise, speaking dialogues and creating solutions," Mr Keating said.

He said the Australia and New Zealand-based team is unchanged and remains committed to supporting members with prosperity in mind.

