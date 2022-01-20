Widespread rain expected for northern and central Australia

Northern and central Australia is in for a soaking as an upper level low pressure system develops in the Great Australian Bight.



The eight-day forecast shows rain is expected for most of Australia and it is hoped this will build on good grass growing rain many regions have already received.



Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said the system is forming near the border between South Australia and Western Australia.

"It's going to sit there for a few days and as it does so it's going to draw down lots of tropical moisture from northern Australia, which is going to drive widespread rain and thunderstorm activity across northern and central Australia," Mr Narramore said.

"We could see widespread falls of 50 to 100mm across northern and central South Australia, even getting down into the Eyre Peninsula."

The eight-day forecast shows a widespread soaking is expected for much of Australia. Picture: Australian Bureu of Meteorology

Mr Narramore said the system would deliver a widespread soaking, however it was mostly shower and thunderstorm activity so some could miss out.

Rain will start to be seen from Friday, throughout the weekend and into early next week.



The low will then move east over Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria from early to mid next week.



"For the Kimberley and parts of western and northern Queensland that have missed out recently, this will be welcome rainfall for them," Mr Narramore said.



"Our pastoralists are looking to see days of thunderstorms."



Mr Narramore said so far it has been a below average wet season for parts of the Northern Territory.



"Generally all of northern Australia is running average to below average for the wet season so far but obviously there's still a few months to come," he said.

Read more:

Elders Katherine branch manager Leo Neill-Ballantine said although rainfall totals had been below average, there had still been a run in the Katherine River and a number of others.



Mr Neill-Ballantine said around Katherine they had received 500 to 600mm so far, which had been very good grass rain.

He said the run from Daly Waters to Darwin was also looking green and they had also received pretty good grass rain.

There had been reports of the Barkly getting storms, while out west toward Kununurra hadn't received a lot of rain prior to the arrival of ex-tropical cyclone Tiffany.

When it comes to the cattle industry, Mr Neill-Ballantine said "the Territory has got some bloody good Brahman cattle these days".

He said the days of "wild and rugged looking animals were long gone".

"Prior to Christmas a lot of cattle were coming off the floodplain," he said.



"From a few reports the cattle were weighing exceptionally well, but the floodplain had early rain in November.



"While down towards Daly Waters, Buchanan Downs and places like that where they have a pretty good stocking rate, their cattle were in good order, not only that but good in the coat too."

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.

