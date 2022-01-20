Contamination fears spark national recall of eight butter products

Eight butter products sold nationally in various supermarkets are being recalled over fears of contamination.

Saputo Dairy Australia issued the recall for some of its Devondale and Woolworths brand butter and butter blend products due to concerns of potential microbial contamination, which is contamination with pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses or parasites.



The products have been available nationally at various outlets including Woolworths, Coles, ALDI, independent supermarkets and Costco.



They have a range of best before dates and include Devondale salted butter 250g, Devondale salted butter 500g, Devondale salted butter 3 x 500g, Devondale unsalted butter 500g, Devondale Dairy Soft Original 500g, Devondale Dairy Soft salt reduced 500g, Woolworths butter salted 250g and Woolworrths butter unsalted 250g.



The products being recalled. Image: Food Standards Australia & New Zealand

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand says food products with a microbial contamination may cause illness if consumed.



It says any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and consumers should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Further information is available on the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand website.

Recalled product details:

Devondale Spreadable Dairy Soft Original 500g - BEST BEFORE: 06 JAN 22; 06 APR 22; 11 MAY 22; 12 MAY 22; 26 MAY 22

Devondale Spreadable Dairy Soft Salt Reduced 500g - BEST BEFORE: 10 MAY 22

Devondale Unsalted Butter 500g - BEST BEFORE: 30 APR 22

Devondale Salted Butter 250g - BEST BEFORE: 18 MAY 22; 04 JUN 22

Devondale Salted Butter 500g - BEST BEFORE: 30 APR 22; 01 MAY 22; 24 JUN 22

Devondale Salted Butter 3 x 500g - BEST BEFORE: 01 MAY 22

Woolworths Australian Butter Salted 250g - BEST BEFORE: 16 OCT 21; 21 APR 22; 12 MAY 22; 13 MAY 22

Woolworths Australian Butter Unsalted 250g - BEST BEFORE: 16 OCT 21; 11 MAY 22; 12 MAY 22

