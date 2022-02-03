International group to promote olive oil Down Under

THE profile of olive oil down under is on the global radar with an international committee committing a budget of more than $1.2 million for promotional work.

The International Olive Council's (IOC) campaign to promote olive oil in Australia will be launched in September 2022 and run for three years, covering the range of olive oils, distinctive features, special tastes as well as the health benefits of olive oil.

Policy makers will also be targeted to ensure they understand the value and importance of the work of the IOC and the international trade standards for olive oil, as well as how the global olive oil industry relates to the industry in Australia.



The IOC has called for tenders from public relations companies to take up the promotional activity. The process is open until February 28.



The tender specifications show the IOC has an expected budget of about $110,042 (70,000 Euros) for the launch event in September 2022, with an overall budget of about $471,612 (300,000 Euros) for the January to December 2024 campaign, plus about $628,816 (400,000 Euros) for the January to December 2025 campaign.



"All the above-mentioned budgets are subject to modification on the basis of budgetary availability," the document said.



The Australian Olive Oil Association welcomed the announcement.



AOA president David Valmorbida said the campaign had been on the agenda for a several years but was delayed by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



"A substantial campaign to educate consumers on the taste, versatility and health benefits of olive oil to ultimately increase consumption of olive oil in Australia is excellent news for our industry," he said.

"Our members are excited because the campaign will benefit the entire market, from small producers to large olive oil players.



"It's about creating better education about the product and growing the whole category of olive oil, not one specific brand, origin or type."

The Australian season finished 2021 after a record harvest yielding between 20 - 22 million litres of olive oil worth some $120 to $140 million (wholesale value for the raw product)



Mr Valmorbida said this result augured well for continued expansion of the olive industry in Australia.

The olive oil industry in Australia is small by world standards but the quality of oil being produced is regarded as world class.

Several Australian olive oils carry the AOOA Certified Quality Seal which assesses oils against the strict international trade standards for quality and authenticity set out by the IOC.

"We're excited by the promotional campaign to be spearheaded by the IOC, and AOOA will look at how we can make the most of the opportunities to further educate consumers about olive oil and grow consumption," Mr Valmorbida said.



