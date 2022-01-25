Banana conversation starters helping kids return to school

AUSTRALIAN Bananas is looking to fuel helpful conversations with kids, as well as their physical bodies when they head back to school in 2022.

Seizing on research conducted by Pureprofile on behalf of Hort Innovation in December 2021, the national promotional body for bananas honed in on the stress and concern felt by students going to school.



The nationwide sample of 1000 Australians showed after months of being at home, 43 per cent thought their child was nervous about returning to the classroom.

It also indicated that constant changes over the past two years had taken a toll, with the research highlighting that four in 10 (41pc) of Aussie parents felt their child's confidence had suffered and were most worried about their ability to make conversation in person or make new friends (34pc).

Australian Bananas has suggested including a fun note with conversation starters in children's lunchboxes, or creating individual back-to-school banana with downloadable pink "banana swing tags" featuring conversation starters from the Australian Bananas website.



Journalist, author and mental health advocate Jessica Rowe is the face of the campaign.

As a mother of two children heading back to school this year, Ms Rowe said iIt can be tough getting back into a routine, especially given the past couple of years.

"The start of the school year can be chaotic and stressful. So I'm all for common sense and fun ways to support our kids to get back to the classroom," she said.

OPENING: The Australian Bananas campaign sees downloadable and printable swing tags with conversation starter questions on them.

"I love a chat- so talking with our kids is a way to check in with how they're feeling.

"Talking while you walk them to school or are in the car together works for me. And it's a lovely idea to put notes in their lunchboxes."

Dietitian Susie Burrell said packing healthy lunches and snacks is important to keep kids fuelled with the right energy to concentrate, learn and play all day.



"After being at home for so long, it's understandable that parents are looking for a little extra support and inspiration for school lunches," Ms Burrell said.

TALKING POINTS: Some of the conversation starter swing tags from the Australian Bananas website. Click on the image to download them.

"Keeping the kids fuelled is the priority, so you're looking for foods that are rich in folate, magnesium and vitamin B, such as bananas which help to boost your mood and are a quick and easy lunch box snack that provides all the natural, long-lasting energy kids need to get back out and play."

The story Banana conversation starters helping kids return to school first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.