+5











MORE GALLERIES

Some areas across SA have received more than their annual average rainfall in one weekend, as widespread torrential rain causes localised flooding.

The SA State Emergency Service has issued warnings of localised flooding for the Eyre and Yorke peninsulas as well as Broughton River in the Mid North and Flinders Creeks.

"Flooding is impacting multiple roads across the warning area and roads may be damaged or covered in debris," it said.



There are also a number of roads closures throughout the Mid North, EP, YP and Far North.

The Bureau of Meteorology has also officially announced Kadina has broken its daily rainfall record with 86.2 millimetres falling Sunday, while several other regions have January record totals.

Up until 11am on Sunday, Buckleboo, north of Kimba, had recorded falls of 171mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, while another 45mm is reported to have fallen since then.

Leigh and Laura Fitzgerald, Buckleboo, have recorded 320mm since Friday, while their usual annual average tally is 300mm.

"It's a crazy amount of rain, and not what you expect to see," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"In 2019, we had 160-170mm for the year."

Torrential rainfall cuts roads /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fuxf4VmvfUmd225xeYC69T/7b9577e1-b611-4d18-8dfe-282f63f9d763.jpg/r0_368_4000_2628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Some areas across SA have received more than their annual average rainfall in one weekend, as widespread torrential rain causes localised flooding. news, 2022-01-24T11:54:00+11:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6293287382001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6293287382001

He said most of the roads near them were "unpassable" and he had already bogged a vehicle in the middle of a road, while out checking the farm.

He said 170mm had fallen Friday night, flooding their shearer's quarters, with another 145mm falling since then to Monday morning.

Road closures across SA, as of Monday morning.

Among some of the massive totals in the past week, the BoM records show Mount Ive, in the Gawler Ranges had 181mm to Monday 9am; Kimba had 201mm; Darke Peak 166mm and Winter Springs had 228mm.

In the Mid North, Melrose record 97mm and Wilmington 64mm.

Arkaroola, in the Flinders Ranges, recorded 127mm for the week while Leigh Creek had 121mm.

Torrential rainfall cuts roads /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fuxf4VmvfUmd225xeYC69T/7b9577e1-b611-4d18-8dfe-282f63f9d763.jpg/r0_368_4000_2628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Some areas across SA have received more than their annual average rainfall in one weekend, as widespread torrential rain causes localised flooding. news, 2022-01-24T11:54:00+11:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6293289425001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6293289425001

Price, on YP, had 108mm within one day, while Kadina had 114mm across two days, with 86mm falling in the past 24 hours.

MORE READING: Wine region works to build trade links



Roseworthy recorded 46mm while Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island had 86mm.

The BoM has predictions for more rain throughout the week.

MORE READING: Sensor technology a boost for cattle health



MORE READING: Winter barley cracks 10t/ha in exciting trial result



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture. Sign up here to receive our daily Stock Journal newsletter.

The story Torrential rainfall cuts roads first appeared on Stock Journal.