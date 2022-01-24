Millions paid for premier NSW coastal block

Buyers agreed Turtles Crossing is one of NSW's best coastal properties after it sold at auction.



Although the sale price remains undisclosed, the asking price set by former owners merchant banker Mike Crivelli and wife Susann, was $5 million.



Turtles Crossingbetween Forster and Blueys Beach on the mid north coast of NSW is a stunning six-bedroom home spread across 21 hectares of tropical gardens with lake frontage and a short drive to two famous surf beaches.

The premier lifestyle property began as a vision 30 years ago by its former owners.

Now the new owner can choose whether they keep it as their own idyllic private retreat or use it to make some coin as a luxury Air BnB, a resort or even a wedding venue.

Turtles Crossing has access to Wallis Lake, one of the famous Great Lakes on the Barrington Coast.

It is 10 minutes to Blueys and Boomerang beaches, and just over three hours to Sydney.

It has an in-ground heated swimming pool, cabana and tennis court.

MORE READING: Regional Victorian house prices rise faster than Melbourne.

There is accommodation for a manager and a machinery shed.

"Nothing was left to chance," David Nolan from Webster Nolan Real Estate said.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.