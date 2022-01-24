Ausveg puts out federal election priorities

AUSVEG has gotten in early with its federal election "wishlist", citing increased consumption of vegetables and developing a more resilient industry among its priorities.



The federal government is required to call an election in the first half of 2022 with May 21 the latest it can be held.

Ausveg's list highlights opportunities to combine the broader social benefits of eating more vegetables and potatoes with the positive employment and economic benefits that growers generate for their regional communities.

The group's federal election priorities are grouped into nine critical areas it says will help improve health benefits for the Australian public, as well as economic benefits for fresh producers and their communities:



increasing domestic consumption of Australian vegetables;

workforce;

regenerative farming;

biosecurity;

emergency preparedness and prevention;

competition and business;

international trade;

infrastructure;

the next generation.

Ausveg consulted growers and industry associations from every major vegetable production region when compiling the list.

Ausveg chief executive officer Michael Coote said the production and supply of fresh produce is a national industry that employs more than 60,000 workers.



"Not to mention the tens of thousands of additional jobs through the supply chain to process, transport and stock produce," Mr Coote said.



"Ausveg's 2022 Federal Election priority list is endorsed by our state and territory grower associations and reflects a unified vision for the future success of our industry.



"This includes driving increased demand of Australian vegetables, securing a productive workforce, protecting the future of vegetable production through biosecurity and sustainable growing practices, and futureproofing the industry through upgraded infrastructure and attracting the next generation of skilled people to the industry.

"Our federal election asks include a range of issues that will help the industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as help place the industry in the best possible position for the next five, 10 years and beyond.

One of the key points will be to secure funding for a national behavioural change campaign that will address the trend of declining vegetable consumption.



Figures show the average Australian eats around 13 kilograms fewer vegetables per year than 20 years ago - equating to around half a serve per day.

"According to the Fruit & Vegetable Consortium, which comprises members across the health, nutrition and agriculture sectors and has developed a compelling business case to support a behavioural change campaign, an increase vegetable consumption by a serve per day would conservatively generate an increase in industry returns of $1.3 billion per annum shared by all parties along the food supply chain," Mr Coote said.

"Increasing vegetable consumption will lead to improved health and well-being outcomes that drive reductions in mental and physical health issues, obesity and other illnesses, which will generate as much as $1 billion economic value after 11 years to Australian taxpayers and Governments at all levels.



"Not only that, but every new job created in the Australian food industry supports an additional job in the regional economy."

