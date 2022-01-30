Macadamias get global organisation

WITH an attitude of a rising tide lifts all boats, the major macadamia producing countries have come together to form the World Macadamia Organisation.

Launched in September 2021, the independent not-for-profit organisation has a mandate to drive demand by creating a greater understanding and appreciation of the nut.

According to the WMO, industry data and global supply forecasts show the supply of macadamia nut-in-shell will double by 2025, and possibly triple by 2030, to more than 600,000 million tonnes.



The WMO has been charged with stimulating growth and helping to solidify the long-term foundations for a strong, sustainable market.

To date, seven of the world's largest macadamia producing nations have confirmed their membership including South Africa, Australia, Kenya, Guatemala, Hawaii/USA, Malawi, and Vietnam.

WMO founding chief executive officer Jillian Laing, based in New Zealand, said the organisation will position macadamias in the areas of health, luxury and natural goodness and align with consumer trends towards mindful eating.

The first virtual meeting was held last October and the first physical meeting is planned to align with International Nut and Dried Fruit Congress in Dubai in May.

The chair of the WMO board is Marquis Macadamias CEO Larry McHugh who is joined by Myles Osborn, South Africa as vice chair.



The other directors are Charles Muigai, Kenya, Thomas Nottebohm, Guatemala, Michael Russo and Richard Sampson Genest, Australia, and Pieter van der Westhuizen, South Africa.



Australia and South Africa have led the establishment phase of the WMO, will be pursuing other member countries to join the organisation.



Board elections will be held in the coming months and six directors will be elected at this time.

"Never has there been a more critical time than now, for the global macadamia industry to come together to share knowledge, ideas and inspiration," Mr McHugh said.



"We will be stronger and more resilient working with each other to grow awareness of, and demand for this incredible product."

Member nations are eligible to have representatives on the members' council, which will meet at least twice a year.



The initial focus of the WMO is to build demand in three key areas:



develop the emerging Indian market;

grow frequency of consumption in China;

strengthen positioning demand in the rapidly-developing plant-based diet industry.



